Woman suffers medical emergency, hit by own car

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was hit and killed by her own car in south Reno. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at the U.S. Post Office on McCabe Drive.

Investigators say the woman suffered a medical emergency in the parking lot. She got out of her car, which then rolled over her.

Nobody else was injured and the post office remained open while first responders cleared the scene.

