Washoe families face big child care shortage

Child Care Center closed during the pandemic
Child Care Center closed during the pandemic(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:19 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It seems we’ve never had enough day care options. The pandemic only made things worse.

“It’s been more difficult for facilities to hire staff and to keep the staff ratio that’s required for child safety,” says Cara Paoli, Washoe County’s Division Director for Children’s Services. “So it’s been a big strain on our providers.”

In fact, the number of licensed child care providers has dropped by a third in the last eight years. So, today Washoe County is looking at a severe shortage:

“Like 45 % of the community’s needs is all we’re able to accomplish right now,” says Paoli. “For people who want to go back to work and aren’t able to get their children into a child care setting it does have a big impact on families.”

That means parents looking to enter or rejoin the work force often find themselves on a waiting list at the existing providers. The only solution is more people getting into the business, whether opening a child care center or licensed home care for up to six kids. It turns out the county has grant money to help. “For a lot of the fees that are required to open a child care center and for playground equipment. for toys, coloring books, sanitation things that they might need to have a safe environment. Any costs that a provider incurs we’re open to try to reimburse that and help them get started up..”

Interested parties should contact Washoe County Child Care Licensing (775) 337-4470.

