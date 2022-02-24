Seniors in Scouting: Boy Scouts recruiting for new program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For 54 years, James Ferrigan has been part of the Boy Scouts of America.

He donned his Sea Scout uniform and spoke of the day he joined back in 1958.

“I’m a scout because my father was a scout,” Ferrigan said.

“He grew up in McKeesport, Pennsylvania in troop 22 and when I came of age, he took me to a cub scout meeting.”

Ferrigan stuck with it all these years, hoping to pay it forward to young scouts.

But he’s not the only one. Julie Jones is a senior and started the Seniors in Scouting program after spending years scouting with her grandson.

“I thought, people are missing a valuable experience. By being able to be with your grandson or grandchild by spending quality time with them,” Seniors in Scouting Chair Julie Jones said.

Jones said the program isn’t just for active seniors, that there is a place for everyone.

“I tell people, even if you’re in a wheelchair, if you do a moderate amount of sewing, kids need their patches sewn on in a timely manner and parents are really busy these days,” said Jones.

Kids learn a variety of skills and there are volunteer opportunities for seniors to teach art, safety, chemistry, cooking and many more.

Seniors also don’t need to have a grandchild who is a scout to join. Many kids need a mentor and role models.

“It’s the best thing you can do, the best thing for seniors to be involved with, children and youth and other adults. Just being with the kids and seeing what they accomplish is so important,” Jones said.

While it can be helpful to have scouting experience, it is not necessary to join. The Nevada Council says their scouting programs are open to anyone in the community.

“It’s an opportunity to stay involved and it’s so easy to be isolated because your peers overtime pass away. It’s a way to get your hand back into a great youth organization and stay active,” added Ferrigan.

If you’re wondering how to get involved in the scouting program, you can contact Jones at SeniorsInScouting@gmail.com.

