Reno Police Department closes south Reno street

The Reno Police Department in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane in south Reno.
The Reno Police Department in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane in south Reno.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:40 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There is a large police presence late Wednesday in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane in South Reno.

Police have the scene blocked off.

Details on what happened were not immediately available. KOLO 8 News Now has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Police responded to the area shortly before 11 p.m.

