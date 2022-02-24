Reno Police Department closes south Reno street
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:40 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There is a large police presence late Wednesday in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane in South Reno.
Police have the scene blocked off.
Details on what happened were not immediately available. KOLO 8 News Now has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
Police responded to the area shortly before 11 p.m.
