One person dead after officer-involved shooting on Talbot Lane in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Detectives with the Reno Police Department are confirming one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in south Reno on Talbot Lane, near the Redfield Ridge Apartments on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Detectives with RPD say Sparks Police were at the apartments as part of a follow-up investigation just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Sparks officers then began pursuing a suspect on foot in that area, before the suspect was shot once by an officer.

Remsa was called to the scene around 11 p.m. to transport the suspect to the hospital, but police say the person died upon arrival. Detectives with RPD said no officer5s were injured in the shooting.

Talbot Lane was closed for a short period while law enforcement investigated the initial scene. RPD is leading the investigation. Police say there is no threat to the public, but to avoid that area, as the scene is still active while detectives investigate.

