New In-N-Out Burger opens west of downtown Reno

The In-N-Out Burger at Keystone Avenue and West fifth Street in Reno
The In-N-Out Burger at Keystone Avenue and West fifth Street in Reno(Matt Vaughn/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:01 PM PST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Truckee Meadows’ third In-N-Out Burger franchise opened Thursday at Keystone Avenue just south of Interstate 80.

There are more than 300 In-N-Out Brugers throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. In-N-Out was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948 and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family.

The 916 W. Fifth St. location in Reno was given a building permit for a 3,842 square feet. It follows locations near downtown Sparks and in south Reno. Carson City also has an In-N-Out Burger.

It is open until 1 a.m. every day except that it is open until 1:30 a.m. early Saturday and early Sunday.

In-N-Out said in a statement that the new Reno location will be managed by Mario Reynoso, an In-N-Out veteran of 13 years. The restaurant will employ about 80 people. Forbes magazine reports there are about 27,000 In-N-Out employees nationwide.

There will be indoor seating for 74 and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 40 at the Fifth Street locaiton, the business said.

