Nevada leaders respond to Russia-Ukraine crisis

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada leaders issued statements in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Governor Steve Sisolak:

“I join the leaders around the globe and here in the US in condemning the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The violence and disregard for a peaceful nation’s borders must be met with a swift response. Top of mind for me are members of our military families, including the Nevada National Guard. Kathy and I are keeping the Ukrainian people and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. We will be praying for justice but we will also be praying for peace.”

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto:

“Putin’s decision to launch a violent, unprovoked attack on Ukraine must be met with crushing sanctions and a strong, unified response from the United States and our allies. I stand with the Ukrainian people. Russia made a grave mistake and will be held accountable.”

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen:

“My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attack tonight is a significant escalation and cannot go unpunished. The US, our allies, and the world must make it clear that we will not stand for this.”

U.S. Representative Mark Amodei:

“After a year of the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats being focused on progressive agendas and not America or its citizens, we find ourselves exactly where we’ve been heading, unmistakably, the whole time. The situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate. The Russian conquest is being implemented. Border policy and foreign policy are both found in the morgue, and the economy is in critical condition. The Administration’s energy policy is a self-inflicted disaster, fences are being put back up around the Capitol, crime is the only growth sector, trust in the federal government and its institutions – without exception – is at zero, and the President, Vice President, Speaker, and Senate Majority Leader appear to be content presiding over what has to be the worst 12 months in the modern history of managing the federal government.”

Read full statement here.

U.S. Representative Steven Horsford:

“Putin’s Cold War nostalgia will be his undoing. Ukrainians are fighting back, and the international community is working in concert to isolate Russia and leave Putin weaker than ever.”

Read full statement here.

U.S. Representative Dina Titus:

“The unwarranted and brazen actions taken by Putin have unfortunately set the world down a path that could lead to unimaginable violence and upend the stability of the free world. The United States must stand ready to support Ukraine and its citizens as they valiantly seek to hold back the onslaught from Putin’s thuggish forces which seek to destroy Ukraine’s autonomy and rip apart the Ukrainian people’s right to self determination. I am continuing to monitor the situation and my prayers are with the people of Ukraine.”

U.S. Representative Susie Lee:

“Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine cannot go unpunished. We must send a clear message that the United States, and all other countries that stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, will hold Russia accountable. The United States, in concert with our allies, must act decisively and swiftly to impose the most crushing of sanctions on Russia. As we do this, we must also work with our NATO allies to help Ukrainians defend themselves and to provide humanitarian aid where needed.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.