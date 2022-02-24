Neurotherapy used to treat COVID brain

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sofia Sanchez is having one of her Neurotherapy sessions. It’s a process where her brain activity is initially assessed and then rewired so-to-speak to bolster brain activity.

The 21-year-old is here because she suffers from “brain fog” brought on by a COVID.

“I was having a really hard time remembering things,” says Sofia. “I was super spaced out. And really easily overwhelmed,” she says. Sofia is one of several patients who have come to the Neurotherapy Clinic in Reno for help.

Neurotherapist Heather Flowers says research shows the virus that causes COVID can impact brain tissue. Patients come to her with some common complaints.

“A very common thread the level of their anxiety,” says Flowers. They felt overwhelmed. They were having difficulty processing mentally. Simple tasks they were asked to do. Now they have great difficulty doing them,” she says.

Flowers says researchers has shown brains impacted by COVID experience problems in four different areas of the brain. Ratios between the Theta and Beta activities are off, as are the Alpha to Theta ratios. The frontal and parietal lobes are also impacted.

Neurotherapy she says is akin to going to the gym--building brain activity that is weak, and calming brain activity that is overactive.

“They can now define the COVID brain. There is a pattern that has arisen,” she says of the current research.

Sam Aotaki says her anxiety was at an all-time high over the past two years where she says COViD impacted friends and acquaintances around her. Debilitating, depressing, it too led to forgetfullness and lack of concentration. The therapy has calmed her mind she says.

“For me consciously, I don’t feel like anything is happening right?” says Sam. “But then over time because now it has been a couple of months, I’m not freaking out. I can remember things,” she says.

Medicaid and PPOs pay for Neurotherapy. Some carriers do not. Check with your health insurance to see if they will work with you.

HeatherFlowers775@gmail.com

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.