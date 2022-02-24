Katey’s Craft Corner: Mandy Medlin shows how to make beautiful air plant hangers using old jewelry
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Give old jewelry new life by using the beads, chains and pendants as adornment for air plant hangers. Mandy Medlin, owner of The Blonde Mannequin, stopped by Morning Break to show us how anything can be used to spruce up your plant hangers.
Supplies:
- Wire air plant hanger shapes (found online and at craft stores)
- Beads
- Old jewelry
- Pendants
- Jewelry wire
- Jewelry eyelet rings
- Jewelry pliers
- Wire cutters
Directions:
- Pick out your color scheme through bead choices, and feature pieces.
- Begin by attaching beading and accessories with eyelet rings and wiring.
- Add until the piece feels finished!
The Blonde Mannequin is an e-course where Medlin teaches painting, crafting and other artistic techniques. You can also follow the Blonde Mannequin on Facebook and Instagram.
The air plant hangers were created in partnership with Omindiakraft, based out of Arkansas.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.