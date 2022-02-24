Deep Freeze League one of the most unique programs in country

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - For decades players in the Deep Freeze League have been coming together to compete rain or shine, sleet or snow.

“We had one year where we had two feet of snow and we just kept playing in it,” said Tony Pehle, Sparks Park & Recreation’s acting director.

What started as a way to stay busy in the late 1990′s has turned into one of the department’s most beloved programs.

“We do it for the love of the game,” said participant Michael Romero. “We love baseball. We love softball. Coming out and playing in the snow is a biproduct of us being raised around the game.”

When Pehle created the Deep Freeze League in 1998 it was a one of a kind idea. To this day, it’s still unique.

The program has won awards, and Pehle even has other departments around the country trying to replicate his work.

“Some guys use it as a warm up for the spring leagues that start in April,” said Pehle. “Some guys just want to get out and swing the bat, have some fun, meet up with their buddies and continue to do it year after year.”

Teams are made up of men and women ages 18 to 65.

If someone has a passion for the sport, and can bare the frigid temps for an hour, everyone is welcome.

“The laughs. The good times. A few drinks and we keep playing,” said Tim Williamson of his experience playing every year since the inaugural season.

The only rule is to not get hurt.

The season is almost over with but if you’d like to compete in future seasons you can contact the Sparks Parks and Recreation office.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.