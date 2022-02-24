Advertisement

Deep Freeze League one of the most unique programs in country

Sparks Parks & Recreation has been holding slow pitch softball during winter since 1998
Sparks Parks & Recreation has been holding slow pitch softball during winter since 1998(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:32 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - For decades players in the Deep Freeze League have been coming together to compete rain or shine, sleet or snow.

“We had one year where we had two feet of snow and we just kept playing in it,” said Tony Pehle, Sparks Park & Recreation’s acting director.

What started as a way to stay busy in the late 1990′s has turned into one of the department’s most beloved programs.

“We do it for the love of the game,” said participant Michael Romero. “We love baseball. We love softball. Coming out and playing in the snow is a biproduct of us being raised around the game.”

When Pehle created the Deep Freeze League in 1998 it was a one of a kind idea. To this day, it’s still unique.

The program has won awards, and Pehle even has other departments around the country trying to replicate his work.

“Some guys use it as a warm up for the spring leagues that start in April,” said Pehle. “Some guys just want to get out and swing the bat, have some fun, meet up with their buddies and continue to do it year after year.”

Teams are made up of men and women ages 18 to 65.

If someone has a passion for the sport, and can bare the frigid temps for an hour, everyone is welcome.

“The laughs. The good times. A few drinks and we keep playing,” said Tim Williamson of his experience playing every year since the inaugural season.

The only rule is to not get hurt.

The season is almost over with but if you’d like to compete in future seasons you can contact the Sparks Parks and Recreation office.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Nason and Jaida Scaife
Two people taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Reno
Sparks Police respond to a crash on Vista Boulevard that prompted a road closure early Tuesday.
Vista Boulevard back open after fatal crash
Mike Clare was identified as the suspect in a murder from November 2021.
Sparks murder suspect found dead in drainage ditch
Containment on the Airport Fire grew to 30 percent Friday.
Containment on Inyo County fire reaches 63%
The Nevada State Police and Reno Police respond to a situation in South Reno on Tuesday, Feb....
Police investigating body found near off-ramp in South Reno

Latest News

The Reno Police Department in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane in south Reno.
Reno Police Department closes south Reno street
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly accident at the U.S. Post Office on...
Woman suffers medical emergency, hit by own car
Child care shortage
Lack of Child Care a Major Problem in Western Nevada
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather