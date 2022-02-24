Candlelight vigil to honor community members who died homeless in 2021

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday night, with temperatures below freezing, dozens gathered at Reno City Plaza holding candles and each other to mourn homeless members of our community who died in the past year.

“We are intentionally doing it in the evening so people understand what it is to be houseless in the cold weather in the evening, at night,” said Rajan Zed president of the Universal Society of Hinduism.

Faith leaders from different religions organized the vigil to shine a light on a growing issue in our area.

“Religions hold the same belief that we care especially for the poorest among us, the most vulnerable,” said Father Chuck Durante at Saint Thomas Aquinas Cathedral.

52 people died while facing homelessness in Washoe County in 2021.

Their names were read during the service, which also included singing and prayers in different languages.

“This wasn’t just someone that didn’t exist, the name makes it real,” said Durante.

“Seeing a gathering like this of a lot of our community, faith leaders and everyone in between stating that we know this is a problem, we identify that we are part of the fault, but we can do better, really it was hopeful,” said William mantle who attended the service.

Indigent deaths in the county have been increasing since 2016.

Causes of death last year included drug use, exposure, suicide, car crashes and one homicide.

“We have some services we need more,” said Durante. “The biggest area probably being in mental health. Nevada is among the bottom as far as caring for mental health, Washoe County’s limitations, funding comes from the state.

Organizers hope tonight’s remembrance not only brings awareness but inspires action.

“We need to be more compassionate as a community and come together,” said Zed. “It’s not acceptable, I feel ashamed as a community member that we can’t save them.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.