Broadway stars share how “Disney Princess: The Concert” showcases our favorite Disney songs in a whole new way

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Disney Princess: The Concert will be stopping at the Grand Sierra Resort Friday, Feb. 25. The concert stars four Broadway leading ladies who have all played Disney princesses on stage.

Susan Egan originated the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway and also voiced Meg in the film, Hercules. Arielle Jacobs performed as Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway; Syndee Winters performed as Nala in the Lion King on Broadway; And Anneliese Van Der Pol was the last Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway and is also known for her role as Chelsea Daniels on That’s so Raven and Raven’s Home on Disney channel.

“Part of what this show is, is sharing it with the audience and loving on these characters together, both with us loving on them and the audience loving on them,” Egan told KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko.

She said this concert is for every generation of Disney fan.

“That little girl who loved Aerial in 1991, she never outgrew that love, she just grew up,” Egan laughed. “And now she has children of her own! And so we are celebrating those millennials who are reliving their VHS tape glory days and also their parents who, maybe like me, grew up with Cinderella and Aurora and Snow White ,and then passed it along to their next generation.”

The cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney princess and fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite princess.

Tickets are almost sold out. Click here for more information.

