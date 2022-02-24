Advertisement

91 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Massachusetts

The MSPCA says 91 cats were found in the home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations. (Source: MSPCA-Angell)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:18 PM PST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Animal rescue groups in Massachusetts are nursing nearly 100 cats back to health after they were voluntarily surrendered from a home on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) says 91 cats were found in the Tewksbury home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations.

Some of the cats are partially or totally blind. Others are suffering ear and upper respiratory infections as well as severe dental disease.

Thirty-two of the cats were taken to the MSPCA, while an additional 59 cats were taken to other animal agencies.

The MSPCA says the owner was no longer able to care for the animals after his spouse passed away and was “desperate for help.” It’s unclear if criminal charges will be filed.

The group says medical care is expected to reach at least $10,000 and is accepting donations on its website.

Once the cats are healthy, they will be put up for adoption.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police respond to a crash on Vista Boulevard that prompted a road closure early Tuesday.
Vista Boulevard back open after fatal crash
The Nevada State Police and Reno Police respond to a situation in South Reno on Tuesday, Feb....
Police investigating body found near off-ramp in South Reno
CCSO investigating officer-involved shooting.
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in Carson City
An apartment fire near Lear and Stead boulevards.
Six condos damaged in Stead fire
Brenda C. Vallez
Woman faces up to 15 years in prison for second felony DUI conviction

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Biden said US troops are prepared to defend NATO territories as Russia invades Ukraine....
Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian...
Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with the West
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
For 3 more officers at Floyd killing, jury says: Guilty