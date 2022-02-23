Washoe County reports ‘significant’ child care shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is reporting a significant child care shortage and is looking for new home and center-based child care providers that are interested in becoming licensed.

According to county leaders, the number of licensed child care providers in Washoe County has decreased by 33.3 percent since 2013.

The high demand for child care is forcing families to be put on a wait list, hindering parents from returning or entering the workforce.

A recent study by the Nevada Early Childhood Council showed the current child care capacity for children under the age of five in Washoe County, meets only about 45 percent of the estimated need.

Brand new child care providers may qualify for a one-time grant to reimburse start-up costs, Washoe County reported. Financial assistance is dependent upon eligibility and funding availability.

To learn more about becoming a licensed child care center, contact Washoe County HSA Child Care Licensing at 775-337-4470.

See a list of frequently asked questions for more information about how to get started.

