Washington’s return not enough as Nevada falls to UNLV 62-54

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - A 10-0 UNLV run late broke open a three-point game and snapped Nevada’s three-game winning streak in the 62-54 Pack loss to the Runnin’ Rebels. After Nevada (12-14, 6-9 MW) pulled to within 50-47 and forced a UNLV timeout with 6:57 to play, the Pack appeared to have the momentum.

The Nevada defense even forced a miss on UNLV’s possession out of the timeout, but the Runnin’ Rebels quickly reversed that, with Bryce Hamilton’s steal leading to David Muoka’s fast-break dunk, which spurred the 10-straight points.

Playing without shooting guard Desmond Cambridge Jr, a late scratch, the Pack offense struggled from the outside, going just 3-for-18 from deep. Outside of a strong return from Warren Washington, who went 6-for-9 from the field and posted a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds, the rest of the Pack shot just 33.3 percent (17-for-51) overall.

Washington fought his way to six points and seven rebounds by halftime, as the Pack defense also held UNLV to just 30.0 percent shooting, taking a 26-23 lead into the break.

But behind Bryce Hamilton, who finished the night with 27 points and eight rebounds, UNLV (17-11, 9-6 MW) came back from down 33-27 three-and-a-half minutes into the second half. The Runnin’ Rebels got seven points from Hamilton over a 13-1 run that flipped the margin to a six-point UNLV lead at 40-34, with 12:29 to play.

Nevada would score seven-straight points, five coming from Grant Sherfield, to take its final lead of the night at 41-40. But that lead would be short-lived, with Hamilton’s triple answering Sherfield’s go-ahead three-point play to put the Runnin’ Rebels in front for good.

Sherfield with a Pack-high 19 points, and passed out eight assists, his third-straight contest with at least eight helpers.

Nevada heads out on a two-game road trip, beginning Saturday at 5 p.m. PT at Wyoming, and closing next Tuesday, March 1, with a 6 p.m. tip at Boise State.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.