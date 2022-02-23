Special City Council Meeting: Affordable Housing Crisis

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council held a special meeting today regarding affordable housing.

Many residents showed up to express their personal struggles with finding housing.

“My son needs to be in affordable housing, in government housing. I don’t even know what government housing is, so I’m maneuvering my way through the system and I’m finding out that there isn’t any,” said Mila Hunt through tears during her public comment.

As comments neared two hours, the council moved to presentations on the agenda.

Presentation on housing affordability, availability, and expected growth in the City of Reno.

Presentation, discussion, and potential direction to staff regarding strategic planning and initiatives for the Housing and Neighborhood Development Division (HAND).

Presentation, discussion, and potential direction to staff regarding land use and zoning in relation to affordable housing and housing supply.

Presentation, discussion and potential direction to staff on the use of State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allocated to affordable housing projects by Council on January 26, 2022.

City of Reno Principal Planner Kelly Mullins shared that there was a 21% increase in Reno-Sparks rent prices in the last two years.

She also added that the media sale price for a single-family home is $600,000.

“See how broken this system is, it’s crazy,” said Mayor Schieve.

“See how easy it is, everyone sitting here listening, how just like that you can be homeless.”

Mayor Schieve empathized, asking for quarterly affordable housing meetings and ways for residents to add their comments to the mix even if they couldn’t attend the meeting.

The council discussed several solutions, one proposed by the Reno Housing Authority.

They hope to purchased the Bonanza and the Sundowner and renovate them into workforce housing units. RHA asked for 13 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the city.

“Somebody that would qualify for that makes nine to fifteen dollars an hour,” said RHA Chairman Mark Sullivan.

But the council decided not to take any action on the proposal at this time.

Other groups also asked lobbied for money and toward the end of the meeting, council approved two proposals.

$2.5 million was allocated to the housing expansion project on Sage Street and $2 million was given to the Highway 40 Motel renovation.

Overall, the council is looking for ways to get more housing projects on the books. They also hope to bring up supply to meet demand in this increasingly expensive housing market.

The City Council expects to have similar meetings in the near future.

