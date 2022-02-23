School bus rotation starts, families adjust

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -one by one families arrived in the street below Lois Allen Elementary School in Sun Valley Tuesday morning.

It was a late start. That was due to the weather. But normally many of these students would be arriving by school bus. However, the buses weren’t running in Sun Valley or nearby Spanish Springs for the simple reason there weren’t enough drivers to man them.

It’s been a chronic problem for some time, now turned critical. At the moment they are 89 drivers short.

Seeking to avoid double routes, the school district decided to suspend service to four areas, one at a time, on a weekly basis. The northeast--areas served by Hug and Spanish Springs High and their feeder schools--were up first.

So, families here were adjusting, doing the best they could. There’s just one vehicle in Stephanie Whalen’s family and her husband needed it to get to work. “I was able to borrow my mom’s car,” she noted. “Other people may not be so lucky.”

Whatever arrangements were made, it was clear getting the kids to school on time this morning required some extra parental flexibility.

There were thoughts about some potential solutions. “They need to pay people more, said Whalen. “People are tired of being paid horrible wages for dealing with hundreds of kids every day.”

Superintendent Kristen McNeill says it’s not that simple. “Other organizations are able to pass this cost on and we’re not. We can’t afford to offer many district employees a market competitive salary.”

She did note others are coming forward with ideas and support including a proposal to train retired firefighters with commercial drivers licenses to help out.

But for the time being--and perhaps the remainder of the school year--what we saw this morning at Lois Allen Elementary is the new normal. This week it was Sun Valley and Spanish Springs’ turn. Next week it will be central and northwest Reno and Sparks. Parents will find a schedule on the school district’s website: washoeschools.net

