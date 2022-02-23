Advertisement

New green germ-fighting tool debuts in northern Nevada

The door handles at the Carson Valley Swim Center cost about $20.
By Noah Bond
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada is the first area in the United States to debut a new EPA approved product proven to kill up to 99 percent of germs on contact.

It’s called CopperDisinfector™ and was installed in the Carson Valley Swim Center where 145,000 people visit every year.

”Here in Minden and Gardnerville, all of Douglas County and especially this facility we’ve always been open to trying new things especially if it’s going to be able to improve our function of the facility,” said Carson Valley Swim Center Director, Shannon Harris.

The patent-pending product was invented by Minden’s own Brad Hollander. He says he’s a renowned expert in the germicidal disinfection industry, and he’s the CEO and Founder of UVC LLC.

The protective film of Activated Copper installs on nearly every touch surface imaginable.

It’s put on high touch surfaces and it’s made from Copper, because the chemical element can kill viruses and other germs by disrupting the protective layers of the organisms and it interferes with their ability to stay alive.

”When an organism falls on the copper surface the natural copper reaction causes that germ to explode and die on contact,” said CopperDisinfector Founder, Brad Hollander.

The door handles at the swim center cost about $20.

”We can really reduce the amount of people that die each year from just flus and colds, let alone COVID and the variants,” said Hollander.

