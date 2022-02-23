Advertisement

Las Vegas: Man arrested after toddler remains found in freezer

Brandon Lee Toseland
Brandon Lee Toseland(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:06 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -Las Vegas police investigating a report a woman was being held captive by her boyfriend found a child dead in a freezer in the garage.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Brandon Lee Toseland, 35, on Tuesday on one count of murder and two kidnapping counts.

A student brought a note to school Tuesday morning saying it was from his mother, who said she was being held against her will in the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Drive, about 2.5 miles southwest of Nellis Air Force Base.

The note also said the mother had not seen her toddler and she thought the child was dead.

Police went to the home, talked to the mother and detained Toseland. The mother said Toseland had been abusing her and she was not allowed to leave the home or go into the garage. She said she had not seen her toddler since December.

Homicide detectives responded and found the remains of a child inside the freezer in the garage.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will make formal identification of the body and will release the name of the deceased.

