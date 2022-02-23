Investigators looking for family/friends of woman found dead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a woman whose body was found in a remote area southwest of Peavine Mountain.

The woman was identified as 56-year-old Trena Bristol.

A person riding their dirt bike discovered her body in the Hawk Meadows Trail area on Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.

Investigators do not suspect any foul play, but are asking to speak with any family or friends of Bristol in an effort to resolve the case.

According to detectives, Bristol was a graduate of Harvard University, and she earned a Master of Business Administration from University of California, Davis. They also learned that Bristol had been experiencing homelessness for some time.

Trena Bristol may have worked in South Lake Tahoe, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Reno. Anyone with information which may help detectives locate family members, friends, or recent contacts should call the Detective Division at (775) 328-3320.

