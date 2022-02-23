I-80 westbound closed at Nevada state line

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Interstate 80 is closed eastbound at Drum Forebay and westbound at the Nevada state line due to dangerous weather conditions, Caltrans reported Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the I-80 closure, Highway 50 eastbound traffic is being held at Sawmill due to spinouts.

There is no estimated time of reopening for either closure.

Snow and ice caused issues most of the day Tuesday on local roads and in the mountains.

Earlier in the day, CHP-Truckee reported eight crashes within an hour on I-80 near the Nevada state line due to the slick conditions.

