Growing Up Reno: It’s not too early to plant vegetable seeds, here’s how!

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:05 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cassy Hodges is a realtor by day and a gardener by night! Or at least she’s a gardener in her free time when she’s not volunteering with the Reno Sparks Pop Warner (youth football and cheer) and MOMS Club. So if anyone knows what it means to be busy, it’s Hodges.

She said planting a vegetable garden doesn’t have to take a huge chunk of your time and can actually be really cathartic. If you want vegetables now or if you live somewhere without a yard for outdoor gardening, there are vegetables you can plant in pots and keep indoors, so long as you have a warm, sunny spot to keep them. Hodges started these seeds with her daughter at the kitchen table and keeps them in the bathtub where it stays warm and gets plenty of light.

Vegetable Garden Seeds
Vegetable Garden Seeds(Cassy Hodges)

