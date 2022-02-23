Advertisement

Encouraging more Black Nevadans to sign up as organ and tissue donors


More than 30,000 Black Americans are on the national transplant waiting list. Nevada Donor Network is focusing on the huge need for more Black organ and tissue donors.(Nevada Donor Network)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:55 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More than 30,000 Black Americans are on the national transplant waiting list. Nevada Donor Network is focusing on the huge need for more Black organ and tissue donors.

Diabetes and high blood pressure are the leading causes of kidney failure among Black people. Close to 100 Black Nevadans are currently on the waiting list for a transplant. Although you don’t have to share ethnicity to donate, there are certain markers doctors look for before finalizing this process, such as tissue markers and blood types.

The President of the Nevada Mining Association discovered he had kidney disease when he was 20, six years later he needed a new one. “I would not be in the position I am today, I would not have kids today so that small gift really did set off a whole string of events that has allowed me to be here today and everyday I live my life knowing that I have received that gift and that it is so special to me,” Tyre Gray explains.

Everyone is encouraged to check the box on your driver’s license or go online to sign up.

Make a difference at https://www.nvdonor.org/.

