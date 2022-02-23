Carson High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A student at Carson High School was arrested Wednesday for bringing a gun to school, district officials said.

The incident occurred in the morning hours of Feb. 23, 2022.

According to the Carson City School District, school resource officers were immediately called and no one was injured.

The school was never officially put on lockdown, the district said.

An investigation is ongoing. Students and staff directly involved with the incident are being provided social and emotional support as needed, the district said.

