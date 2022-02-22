Advertisement

Wise returns home with hero’s welcome after winning third Olympic medal

Wooster High Grad takes Silver in 2022 Winter Games
David Wise flew back into Reno on Monday, February 21, 2022.
David Wise flew back into Reno on Monday, February 21, 2022.
By Ben Deach
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - David Wise flew back into town on Monday after competing in the games in Beijing, and hundreds showed up at the Reno Tahoe International Airport to greet him.

“I’d say I’m still in a state of disbelief,” Wise said upon landing. “It’s always great to come home and share this with the home team.”

After addressing the crowd, the three-time Olympic medalist took pictures with all of his fans who wanted one following his silver medal finish at the 2022 Games.

The second place finish in the freeski halfpipe came on a day with high winds in Beijing, making things tough. But Wise said the fact that he weighs 50 pounds more than most of his competitors gave him an advantage in those conditions.

“We just had to embrace it,” he explained. “We’ll just do the best we can with it.”

Wise says he is not done competing but is unsure about going to Italy for the 2026 games – but says his teammates have been trying hard to convince him to go.

