Victims of Stead condo fire getting help

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -At least nine people are without a home and most of their belongings--the result of a fast moving fire in stead Sunday afternoon, but help in rebuilding their lives is already underway.

It began with a barbeque set too close to the building in a high wind. The Fire Department has determined the cause was accidental. The owner will face no charges.

Once the structure caught fire it was a race to keep it from spreading further. Six units were burned, nine people displaced. Their belongings--all of the items that make up an every day life--up in smoke.

The next day much of the damage was hidden by hastily erected plywood. The people who lived in these units were scattered elsewhere. Given financial aid by the Red Cross, they were living in temporary housing caught between the life they knew just 24 hours earlier and an unknown future.

What they are facing can be overwhelming. so the Red Cross steps in with emergency financial aid for shelter, clothing, personal hygiene items to ease the first 24-48 hours. Their recovery is only beginning.

”From there we’ll open case work and try to connect them with additional community resources and work them through whatever they have available.” says Executive Director Mary Powell of the Northern Nevada Chapter of the Red Cross, “whether it’s renter’s insurance or whatever their particular situation may require.”

There are a lot of unanswered individual questions, but eventually it will lead to the biggest --a new place to live. These days, in the best of circumstances, that’s an elusive answer.

“We try to work with the housing authority. We work with other resources. Again, whatever that individual can qualify for we try to get them connected to those resources.”

There is an instinct--an admirable one in our community--to respond to a loss like this with offers what all of us have sitting around our homes, clothing, household items. These people will need all of that--once they have a home to contain it. The Red Cross, working with other non-profits, will help then too.

In the meantime, Powell says, there are other ways to help.

“We can always use more volunteers here. We have disaster action team members that go out on scene and provide that immediate assistance.”

Those volunteers and donations too will be needed, now and in the future,

“We respond to home fires every two or three days across northern Nevada.” not always multi-family fires like we had in stead, but fire across our northern nevada service area.”>:

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.