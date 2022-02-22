Reno wedding chapels fully booked on 2.22.22

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Louie and Melissa Perez from Antioch California have been together for 17 years. But on this day, February 22, 2022 was the date they decided to tie the knot.

Last month they realized what was coming up and made a reservation at the Arch of Reno Wedding Chapel. Spiritually two is the number for partnerships and relationships. But two also has a special significance for this wedding party.

“Special number for my grandma… she passed away on 02.22,” says Louie. “On the second day of February it was already a lucky day, we said we better get on it,” says Melissa of booking the date.

As the family pictures are snapped after the ceremony, Grandma is here in spirit. Her daughter says her mom always bet the number 22 when playing bingo.

Out in the lobby of the Arch of Reno Wedding Chapel, couples, their children, family and friends wait for their turn at the altar. Nearly all who we interviewed wanted this date to be their wedding day. It is a palindrome meaning read forward or backward, it’s the same number.

Minister Kathy Peterson says the chapel knew and prepared for this day. While they’ve been fully booked for weeks, they did accept walk-ins and expected to stay open late.

“We have five ministers on staff, all will be working,” says Peterson. “We have five hostesses… to assist people. So, we will be fully staffed and ready to go,” she says. Peterson says they were prepared to conduct three weddings every 15-to-30-minutes in various rooms at the Arch of Reno throughout the day.

By eleven tonight, everyone should be hitched and happy, with an anniversary date that’s easy to remember.

Of course any wedding day is unique and special. But keep in mind this date 2.22.22 only happens every 800 years.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.