Police investigation shuts down I-580 off-ramp in South Reno
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police and the Reno Police Department responded to an incident Tuesday afternoon that shut down an I-580 off-ramp in South Reno.
According to Highway Patrol, the northbound off-ramp at Virginia Street is closed while police investigate.
Officials did not disclose what the investigation entailed.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.
Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.