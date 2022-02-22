Advertisement

Police investigation shuts down I-580 off-ramp in South Reno

The Nevada State Police and Reno Police respond to a situation in South Reno on Tuesday, Feb....
The Nevada State Police and Reno Police respond to a situation in South Reno on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.(KOLO / Mike Cooper)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police and the Reno Police Department responded to an incident Tuesday afternoon that shut down an I-580 off-ramp in South Reno.

According to Highway Patrol, the northbound off-ramp at Virginia Street is closed while police investigate.

Officials did not disclose what the investigation entailed.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

