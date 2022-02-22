Advertisement

One-on-one with “Straight No Chaser” member Jasper Smith ahead of group’s stop in Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:03 AM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Credited with kicking off the modern acapella craze, Straight No Chaser has seen more than two decades worth of success. This month, they’re returning to their “Back In The High Life” tour for the 2022 leg of the concert series. Their fourth stop this month will be at the Grand Sierra Resort on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m.

KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko interviewed the newest member of the nine man group, Jasper Smith, before he took off on tour.

“The group started out singing because of the two most wholesome reasons you can sing-- for food and girls back in college in 1996,” Smith said.

He want on to talk about the impact the group has had since their 1990s rendition of “The 12 Days of Christmas” went viral during the early 2000s. And he some insight into why they wanted to put out a new song, “You Get What You Give,” in honor of those actively fighting the pandemic and helping their communities.

Smith also told fans what they can expect at their concert on Saturday.

“There’s going to be a lot of the classic Straight No Chaser songs that people love,” Smith said. “There’s going to be some new music like I said. There’s going to be great dancing. There’s going to be some questionable dancing. There’s going to be some corny jokes. There’s really something for everybody. We see people from nine to 90, so it honestly is a show for everybody and the family.”

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
Matthew Nason and Jaida Scaife
Two people taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Reno
Mike Clare was identified as the suspect in a murder from November 2021.
Sparks murder suspect found dead in drainage ditch
Containment on the Airport Fire grew to 30 percent Friday.
Containment on Inyo County fire reaches 63%
An apartment fire near Lear and Stead boulevards.
Six condos damaged in Stead fire

Latest News

KOLO Cooks - "Eggs Chapin"
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin goes back to his roots with one of his first ever recipes, “Eggs Chapin”
Sparks Police respond to a crash on Vista Boulevard that prompted a road closure early Tuesday.
Fatal crash closes Vista Boulevard in both directions in Sparks
CCSO investigating officer-involved shooting.
Suspect shot during two-hour standoff with deputies
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS
February 22 school delays and road conditions