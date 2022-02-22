One-on-one with “Straight No Chaser” member Jasper Smith ahead of group’s stop in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Credited with kicking off the modern acapella craze, Straight No Chaser has seen more than two decades worth of success. This month, they’re returning to their “Back In The High Life” tour for the 2022 leg of the concert series. Their fourth stop this month will be at the Grand Sierra Resort on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m.

KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko interviewed the newest member of the nine man group, Jasper Smith, before he took off on tour.

“The group started out singing because of the two most wholesome reasons you can sing-- for food and girls back in college in 1996,” Smith said.

He want on to talk about the impact the group has had since their 1990s rendition of “The 12 Days of Christmas” went viral during the early 2000s. And he some insight into why they wanted to put out a new song, “You Get What You Give,” in honor of those actively fighting the pandemic and helping their communities.

Smith also told fans what they can expect at their concert on Saturday.

“There’s going to be a lot of the classic Straight No Chaser songs that people love,” Smith said. “There’s going to be some new music like I said. There’s going to be great dancing. There’s going to be some questionable dancing. There’s going to be some corny jokes. There’s really something for everybody. We see people from nine to 90, so it honestly is a show for everybody and the family.”

For ticket information, click here.

