One injured in Carson City shooting

Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.(CCSO)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an early morning shooting.

It happened on Tuesday, February 22, 2021 at Adeline and Curry Streets. According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, one person was shot and was taken to the hospital.

No further details have been released at this time. Investigators will be in the area through the morning, so the public is asked to stay away.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

