Major vehicle accident closing Vista Boulevard in both directions in Sparks

Sparks Police is on-scene of a major vehicle accident on Vista Boulevard. That road is closed near Wingfield Hills Road.(KOLO/Karlie Drew)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:55 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police Department is on-scene of a major traffic accident is closing Vista Boulevard Tuesday in Sparks.

Police say road closures are in effect northbound at Vista Del Rancho Parkway and southbound at Wingfield Hills Road.

No word on when roads will reopen.

KOLO 8 News Now has a reporter on-scene. We’ll bring you more details as they become available.

