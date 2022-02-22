KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin goes back to his roots with one of his first ever recipes, “Eggs Chapin”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of the first culinary dishes Chef Jonathan Chapin ever created has since affectionately been called, “Eggs Chapin.” His take on a traditional scrambled eggs is the perfect addition to any breakfast table.

Ingredients:

Pepperoncinis

Black Olives

Diced tomatoes

Bacon bits

Roasted garlic

Diced yellow

Chopped green onion

Salt and Pepper

Cream cheese (optional)

Eggs scrambled

Directions:

Add as much of each of these ingredients to a a hot pan, saving eggs for later. Once heated through and starting to sizzle, add pre-beaten eggs to the pan. Add a scoop of plain cream cheese to eggs to make them Chapin-style. Cook until eggs are cooked through. Add salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy!

Serve with One Squeak Cheek Bakery’s artisanal sourdough for extra deliciousness.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Sierra Food Market for the groceries, Big Horn Olive Oil for the oil, Rowan Collins for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

