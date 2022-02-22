‘It’s been a long time coming:’ Mayor Schieve calls special meeting to discuss affordable housing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council is taking a closer look at the housing crisis hitting our area.

A special meeting is set for tomorrow.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Grant Denton, executive director of Karma Box.

Mayor Hilary achieve saying called for the meeting on a tweet last week.

Save the date Reno.

I will be calling a Special Reno City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Feb 22nd at 10a to discuss the critical need for affordable housing in our region.

— Mayor Hillary Schieve (@MayorSchieve) February 14, 2022

Meeting material posted in advance says the state of Nevada faces a deficit of over 100,000 affordable housing units.

“The biggest challenge is the market cost right now,” said Mark Sullivan, chairman of Reno Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. “Is very difficult to provide, to build housing. I mean, our goal is to always acquire property, build housing, provide affordable housing for our residents and it’s just very difficult in this market, everything is so expensive.”

In Reno and Sparks rent prices have increased 22% since 2020.

“For those of us who don’t have any margin for sacrifice in their budget, yeah, it’s going to cause problems,” said Denton.

Aside from the lack of housing inventory and skyrocketing rent, Denton says there’s an increased number of residents are

“If we do have candidates, people that will be able to sustain housing, when we do get them is difficult for us,” said Denton. “It’s like putting a hand in a conveyor belt, that backs up our services, our emergency beds in the shelter, everything stops when someone eligible for housing and can move in isn’t able to go there because we just don’t have it.”

The RHA will be at the meeting to discuss current and future projects, including the purchase of the Sundowner Hotel and Casino.

“That’s what we’re doing tomorrow, we’re going to go ask the city of Reno to be our partner on that project,” said Sullivan.

RHA recently finished 44 units of senior housing and is working on 12 units for veterans.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person or via Zoom, you can access the agenda here.

You can deliver a public comment in person them in person or online by filling out a form at Reno.Gov/PublicComment; an email to Publiccomment@reno.gov; or a voicemail at (775) 393-4499.

City of Reno staff will lead the following presentations:

Presentation on housing affordability, availability, and expected growth in the City of Reno.

Presentation, discussion, and potential direction to staff regarding strategic planning and initiatives for the Housing and Neighborhood Development Division (HAND).

Presentation, discussion, and potential direction to staff regarding land use and zoning in relation to affordable housing and housing supply.

Presentation, discussion and potential direction to staff on the use of State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allocated to affordable housing projects by Council on January 26, 2022.

Members of the public may hear, observe and provide public comment virtually by pre-registering using the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pMg3uh0kTliC8IuIp1LD-A

