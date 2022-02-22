Advertisement

February 22 school delays and road conditions

By Gema Alvarez
Published: Feb. 22, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound I-80 at Mustang is closed because a tractor trailer is stuck. There is no estimation of when the road will reopen. The right lane has reopened and traffic is moving slowly. Drivers can expect lengthy delays.

Due to hazardous weather and road conditions all Washoe and Storey county schools are experiencing a 2 hour delay for Feb. 22. Click here for a full list of closings and delays.

Drivers are advised to drive slowly and carefully.

