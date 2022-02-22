2.22.22 busy day at the Washoe County Clerk’s Office

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - William Welch and Amy Zamagni came in from Northern California to Reno to get hitched. Their first stop, Washoe County Clerk’s Office to get a marriage license. They moved to date up by two years.

That’s because tomorrow is February 2, 2022, or 2-22-22. “She’s a big fan of numbers,” says William. “Yea big time,” replies Amy. “I have four, two--both of us do actually,” she says. “42 is the answer to the universe,” says William.

Inquiries started coming into the clerk’s office nearly a year ago about 2.22.22.

Couples like William and Amy were asking about or just flat out making an appointment here to get a marriage license today. Tomorrow couples will head to wedding chapels or other local venue to tie the knot on the palindrome days.

The clerk says they haven’t seen anything like this for more than a decade.

“We know palindrome days and same digit days we are going to see an increase,” says Janis Galassini, Washoe County Clerk. She adds, “Oh 07.07.07, 08.08.08 or 09.09.09,” as other popular days. “We just like to have enough staff so there is not a long line for our customers to wait, says Galassini.

Galassini says actually this week is full of palindrome dates. But tomorrow is chock full of twos...that is perhaps more significant for couples. It’s also a “Twos-day.”

Since 1861 the clerk’s offices has issued more than 2,000,000 marriage licenses. They don’t plan on issuing that many licenses tomorrow, But it will be three times as many licenses than an average day.

