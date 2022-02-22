Advertisement

2.22.22 busy day at the Washoe County Clerk’s Office

Washoe County Clerk Office 9th Street Reno
Washoe County Clerk Office 9th Street Reno(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:23 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - William Welch and Amy Zamagni came in from Northern California to Reno to get hitched. Their first stop, Washoe County Clerk’s Office to get a marriage license. They moved to date up by two years.

That’s because tomorrow is February 2, 2022, or 2-22-22. “She’s a big fan of numbers,” says William. “Yea big time,” replies Amy. “I have four, two--both of us do actually,” she says. “42 is the answer to the universe,” says William.

Inquiries started coming into the clerk’s office nearly a year ago about 2.22.22.

Couples like William and Amy were asking about or just flat out making an appointment here to get a marriage license today. Tomorrow couples will head to wedding chapels or other local venue to tie the knot on the palindrome days.

The clerk says they haven’t seen anything like this for more than a decade.

“We know palindrome days and same digit days we are going to see an increase,” says Janis Galassini, Washoe County Clerk. She adds, “Oh 07.07.07, 08.08.08 or 09.09.09,” as other popular days. “We just like to have enough staff so there is not a long line for our customers to wait, says Galassini.

Galassini says actually this week is full of palindrome dates. But tomorrow is chock full of twos...that is perhaps more significant for couples. It’s also a “Twos-day.”

Since 1861 the clerk’s offices has issued more than 2,000,000 marriage licenses. They don’t plan on issuing that many licenses tomorrow, But it will be three times as many licenses than an average day.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
Matthew Nason and Jaida Scaife
Two people taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Reno
Mike Clare was identified as the suspect in a murder from November 2021.
Sparks murder suspect found dead in drainage ditch
Containment on the Airport Fire grew to 30 percent Friday.
Containment on Inyo County fire reaches 63%
An apartment fire near Lear and Stead boulevards.
Six condos damaged in Stead fire

Latest News

Fire Victims Getting Help
Red Cross Helps Fire Victims
David Wise flew back into Reno on Monday, February 21, 2022.
Wise returns home with hero’s welcome after winning third Olympic medal
Voting in Washoe County
Proposed voting changes pulled from Tuesday’s county commission meeting
Containment on the Airport Fire grew to 30 percent Friday.
Containment on Inyo County fire reaches 63%