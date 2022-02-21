Vehicle spinouts cleared; traffic moving again in Truckee

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: The spinouts on westbound I-80 in Truckee, that prompted a brief closure Monday morning, have been cleared and traffic is moving again.

Caltrans District 3 said chain controls are still in place.

Officials urged drivers to arrive to their destinations safely this Presidents’ Day, after an overnight storm brought snow and icy conditions to the area.

See the current weather alerts in place here.

