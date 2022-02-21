Advertisement

Police urge drivers to slow down through new school zone

The Reno Police Department is stepping up enforcement at a new school zone in South Reno.
The Reno Police Department is stepping up enforcement at a new school zone in South Reno.(Reno Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:44 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new school zone in South Reno and law enforcement says drivers are not slowing down when traveling through it.

The new zone is on Neil Road between S. Virginia Street and Delucchi Lane and serves the Coral Academy of Science complex. The speed limit is reduced to 15 MPH on school days between the hours of 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM and from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

During a recent compliance check, the Reno Police Department said few drivers slowed down through the school zone. They are asking the community to be aware of the school zone and are urging drivers to slow down to help keep students safe.

The Reno Police Department Traffic Section and its partners, including the Washoe County School District Police and Nevada Highway Patrol, will be conducting additional enforcement in the near future for the new school zone.

Drivers are reminded to always “Look Up, Look Out” and be aware of your surroundings, and when in areas where high pedestrian traffic is present, remember that “Locked Eyes Save Lives.”

