Proposed voting changes go before Washoe County Commission

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Commission is set to discuss a proposal that would make significant changes to voting in the county.

Republican commissioner, Jeanne Herman, has put forward a proposal that lists 20 different measures to ensure “the accuracy, security, and purity of elections.”

Among the proposals, Herman wants to move to using ‘stealth paper ballots’ as the primary voting method. Only one electronic kiosk would be available at at every polling site to comply with ADA regulations.

Also proposed, requiring Nevada National Guard members to be at each polling/ballot box location, as well as the central counting center. Ballots would also have to be counted by hand, and anyone participating in same-day voting would be given a different colored provisional ballot. Voters in Washoe County would also be required to reregister to vote every five years.

The proposals have received significant pushback from Democratic lawmakers. Commissioner Alexis Hill posting on her official Facebook account saying “We have a well run election system in Washoe County and the changes requested are not only NOT necessary, they are illegal. Our State Legislators have fought for more access to the ballot for our community members and this resolution seeks to remove that access.”

Hill and other Democratic leaders are urging people to attend the meeting to speak out against the proposal. The proposal is item 14 on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. To read the proposal for yourself, click here. The commissioners will meet Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 10:00 A.M.

