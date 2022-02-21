Military homecoming long overdue

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One local family is finally reunited after a 381-day deployment, a period of time they never expected. Ryan Clint is a Commander in the U.S. Navy, and the family was surprised when they received news he would be deployed to Bahrain.

The Clint’s are a family of three boys, ages one, three, and five. The newest member of their family arrived and in the same year, they moved from San Diego to Reno. Mother and wife, Kendra Clint, had created a routine that would work while her husband was overseas.

“A typical deployment is six to eight months and ours was 13 months, so it was a lot,” Kendra Clint said.

The day they closed escrow on their house in California, that is when got the news dad would be leaving. Big transitions were happening for the Clint’s and the pandemic was an additional challenge.

Lin Pruett was the photographer when Ryan left, and despite a day-and-a-half flight delay, she met the family again to capture a moment they had been waiting over a year for,

“The kids have grown so much since I saw them a year ago. It will be exciting to see the dad’s expression when he sees his three boys,” Pruett mentioned.

Whether it is six months to over a year, patience and sticking to a schedule is what helped Kendra get through,

“You’ll always get through it. If you take it one day at a time, you’ll figure it out. We didn’t start our countdown for 381 days. Daddy’s going to see the baby walk for the first time today,” Clint said

“And it’s not just the person that’s leaving, it’s the parents who are staying here and not seeing their family member,” Pruett said.

The Clint’s shared it’s great to be reunited and Kendra especially appreciates the extra help at bedtime.

