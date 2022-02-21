Katey’s Craft Corner: Celebrating National Embroidery Month with Sierra Sewing, Quilting and Vacuums

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ever wanted to learn embroidery but didn’t know where to begin? Sierra Sewing, Quilting and Vacuums in Reno and Carson City offer a variety of classes at its shops. You can celebrate National Embroidery Month by trying something new!

Owner, Jared Lasko and marketing manager, Trish Lyle stopped by Morning Break Monday to show off their embroidery machines and demonstrate how to make hand stitched embroidery as well.

For more information, follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.