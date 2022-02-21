Advertisement

Katey’s Craft Corner: Celebrating National Embroidery Month with Sierra Sewing, Quilting and Vacuums

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ever wanted to learn embroidery but didn’t know where to begin? Sierra Sewing, Quilting and Vacuums in Reno and Carson City offer a variety of classes at its shops. You can celebrate National Embroidery Month by trying something new!

Owner, Jared Lasko and marketing manager, Trish Lyle stopped by Morning Break Monday to show off their embroidery machines and demonstrate how to make hand stitched embroidery as well.

For more information, follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

