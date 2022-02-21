Advertisement

Editor-in-chief of new Reno-Tahoe lifestyle magazine stops by Morning Break

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Growing Up Reno-Tahoe” is a new quarterly magazine that just put out its first issue in February.

Editor-in-Chief, Emily Lee said she started the magazine to fill a need in the community. When she moved her with her child, she had a hard time finding things to do that were free or affordable. So she wanted to create a resource for parents that has all that information in one place.

Lee spoke to KOLO 8′s Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko about the magazine and how schools and the community can get involved.

You can also follow the magazine on Facebook and Instagram.

