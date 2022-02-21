Early hole, cold stretch late in final quarter dooms Nevada against Colorado State

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada scored just two points over the final 3:41, and made just one of its final 12 attempts, in its regular-season home finale Sunday, as its late lead slipped away in a 62-55 loss to Colorado State.

Amaya West’s wide-open layup with seven minutes to go brought the Pack within one at 50-49, then hit a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession to give Nevada its first lead at 51-50. Both teams went nearly three minutes without scoring, before Nia Alexander’s free throws put the Pack in front, 53-50.

But Colorado State (18-7, 9-6 MW) would wake up, scoring nine-straight points to take control. After a free throw from McKenna Hofschild, Upe Atosu stole the ball from Da’Ja Hamilton just past midcourt, and walked in for the uncontested layup to tie it up, 53-53.

Coming out of a timeout after a Kylie Jimenez missed 3-pointer, the Rams got the kill shot on a corner triple from Kendyll Kinzer with 1:41 to go. Hofschild followed another Nevada miss with a jumper in the paint, upping the Ram lead to five.

Hamilton, who led the Pack with 19 points, broke the scoring drought with a layup with 12 seconds left to cut it to 59-55, but three Ram free throws closed the deal.

The Pack (17-9, 9-5 MW) used strong defense to climb out of an early hole and cool the Rams off after a hot start. Colorado State made its first four attempts and scored the first 10 points of the game, on the way to a 16-2 lead just five minutes in.

Audrey Roden, who scored 10 points on the day, helped get the Pack out of the hole, scoring six first-quarter points. Nevada’s defense limited the Rams to just 4-of-11 shooting in the second period, cutting a 20-8 deficit after the first quarter to seven at 30-23 at the break.

Hamilton would score 11 of her 19 points in the third quarter, pulling the Pack to within three at 46-43 heading into the fourth, after Nevada trailed by as many as 13 in the third.

Nevada plays its final three games of the regular season on the road, beginning Thursday at 5:30 p.m. PT at Boise State.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.