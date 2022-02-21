Advertisement

Cold front to bring light rain, snow and wind to California

U.S. National Weather Service satellite image for Feb. 20, 2022.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:02 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A cold front approaching California is expected to bring scattered rain, wind, light snow and cooler temperatures starting Monday.

The National Weather has issued a winter weather advisory for the Sierra Nevada, where light snow was expected down to the 200-foot level and gusty winds along ridgelines could affect ski areas and cause travel difficulties for high-profile vehicles.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory, anticipating a dusting of snow down to the 2000-foot level. Freezing temperatures expected Thursday threatens to damage flowering fruit and nut trees in the Central Valley.

