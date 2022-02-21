Advertisement

Boy, 15, dies after forklift overturned, police say

A Tennessee boy died in a forklift accident.
By Mary Alice Royse and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:37 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after a forklift overturned, police said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced the teenager, identified as Jayden Dalton, was killed when the forklift that he was on overturned on top of him in a lot of an equipment rental business, WSMV reports.

Police said Dalton and another teen started the engines of the machinery on the lot.

A witness reported that Jayden was doing donuts on the forklift when it overturned.

Jayden Brown attended Maplewood High School in Nashville. The school released a statement offering condolences to Brown’s family members and friends while announcing that grief counselors would be available for those mourning.

The police department classified the death as accidental.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
Matthew Nason and Jaida Scaife
Two people taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Reno
Mike Clare was identified as the suspect in a murder from November 2021.
Sparks murder suspect found dead in drainage ditch
Containment on the Airport Fire grew to 30 percent Friday.
Containment on Inyo County fire reaches 63%
Brenda C. Vallez
Woman faces up to 15 years in prison for second felony DUI conviction

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury begins deliberations
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated
A man was rescued after falling off of his boat and swimming five miles off the coast of...
California man rescued after fall from boat and 5 hour swim in freezing waters
Voting in Washoe County
Proposed voting changes pulled from Tuesday’s county commission meeting
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine