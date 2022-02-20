Advertisement

Several apartments on fire in Stead

An apartment fire near Lear and Stead boulevards.
An apartment fire near Lear and Stead boulevards.(Ashley Grams/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Feb. 20, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Almost an hour after it was reported, a fire is still burning at a Stead apartment complex early Sunday afternoon.

Several units caught on fire in the 13900 block of Lear Boulevard and the Reno Fire Department called for more fire engines as the first engines arrived.

The fire near Lear and Stead boulevards was reported at 11:54 a.m.

Northbound Stead Boulevard traffic and westbound Lear Boulevard traffic is shut down.

KOLO 8 News Now has a reporter on scene and will provide updates as they become available.

