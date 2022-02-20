Advertisement

Lemmon Valley fire burns from camper into home

The scene of a fire in the 10000 block of Chestnut Street in Lemmon Valley.
The scene of a fire in the 10000 block of Chestnut Street in Lemmon Valley.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:57 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire started in a camper and burned into a Lemmon Valley home early Sunday, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

The fire about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Chestnut Street was knocked down by TMFR crews with help from the Reno Fire Department.

It caused substantial damage to the building.

Five adults and two dogs were not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
Matthew Nason and Jaida Scaife
Two people taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Reno
Mike Clare was identified as the suspect in a murder from November 2021.
Sparks murder suspect found dead in drainage ditch
Containment on the Airport Fire grew to 30 percent Friday.
Containment on Inyo County fire reaches 55%
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody

Latest News

Containment on the Airport Fire grew to 30 percent Friday.
Containment on Inyo County fire reaches 55%
Bishop Manogue girls, Douglas boys win 5A North Regional championships
Bishop Manogue girls, Douglas boys win 5A North Regional championships
Runners-up Douglas girls, Spanish Springs boys also earn spot at State
Bishop Manogue girls, Douglas boys win 5A North Regional basketball championships
Douglas County logo
Douglas County seeks people to do invocations at commission meetings