Lemmon Valley fire burns from camper into home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire started in a camper and burned into a Lemmon Valley home early Sunday, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

The fire about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Chestnut Street was knocked down by TMFR crews with help from the Reno Fire Department.

It caused substantial damage to the building.

Five adults and two dogs were not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

