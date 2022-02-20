Inyo County crash kills driver, injures passenger

LONE PINE, Calif.. (KOLO) -A Southern California man died Saturday night when he ran a stop sign about 34 miles south of Lone Pine, Calif., and collided with a tractor-trailer truck, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The man’s passenger was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.

It happened about 7:24 pm. Saturday. The 28-year-old driver from Laguna Beach, Calif., was going west on Gill Station Coso Road and entered U.S. 395 after running through a stop sign, the CHP said.

His 2016 BMW was hit by a 2014 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, the CHP said. The driver was dead at the scene and his passenger, a 24-year-old Laguna Beach man, was taken for treatment.

The 60-year-old Peterbilt driver from Bakersfield, Calif., was not injured.

The CHP is still investigating the case.

