Douglas County seeks people to do invocations at commission meetings

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County Board of Commissioners asks presiding officials of religious and civic organizations to give invocations at the start of its regular board meetings.

These meetings are on the first and third Thursdays of the month.

They should be three minutes or less and do not have to be religious.

More information: https://www.douglascountynv.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=12493103&pageId=16455995

