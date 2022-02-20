Advertisement

Douglas County seeks people to do invocations at commission meetings

Douglas County logo
Douglas County logo(Douglas County)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County Board of Commissioners asks presiding officials of religious and civic organizations to give invocations at the start of its regular board meetings.

These meetings are on the first and third Thursdays of the month.

They should be three minutes or less and do not have to be religious.

More information: https://www.douglascountynv.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=12493103&pageId=16455995

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody
Matthew Nason and Jaida Scaife
Two people taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Reno
Mike Clare was identified as the suspect in a murder from November 2021.
Sparks murder suspect found dead in drainage ditch
Containment on the Airport Fire grew to 30 percent Friday.
Containment on Inyo County fire reaches 50%

Latest News

Cadesha Michelle Bishop. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department photo.
Las Vegas: Woman gets up to 20 years in prison for fatal push from bus
Containment on the Airport Fire grew to 30 percent Friday.
Containment on Inyo County fire reaches 50%
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and...
US securities agency denies claims it’s harassing Elon Musk
Reynaldo Crespin
Las Vegas police seek teacher, pastor as sex crimes suspect