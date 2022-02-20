Advertisement

Bishop Manogue girls, Douglas boys win 5A North Regional basketball championships

2-20-22
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:29 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -

5A Northern League Tournament final scores:

Girls: Bishop Manogue 52, Douglas 45.

Boys: Douglas 54, Spanish Springs 43.

The 5A State Tournament starts February 5 in Reno at Lawlor Events Center.

The matchups are as follows:

Girls: (1N) Bishop Manogue v. (2S) Spring Valley at 3:40 p.m.

(2N) Douglas v. (1S) Centennial at 7 p.m.

Boys: (2N) Spanish Springs v. (1S) Bishop Gorman at 5:20 p.m.

(1N) Douglas v. (2S) Liberty at 8:40 p.m.

For the brackets for other classes click here.

