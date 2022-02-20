Bishop Manogue girls, Douglas boys win 5A North Regional basketball championships
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:29 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -
5A Northern League Tournament final scores:
Girls: Bishop Manogue 52, Douglas 45.
Boys: Douglas 54, Spanish Springs 43.
The 5A State Tournament starts February 5 in Reno at Lawlor Events Center.
The matchups are as follows:
Girls: (1N) Bishop Manogue v. (2S) Spring Valley at 3:40 p.m.
(2N) Douglas v. (1S) Centennial at 7 p.m.
Boys: (2N) Spanish Springs v. (1S) Bishop Gorman at 5:20 p.m.
(1N) Douglas v. (2S) Liberty at 8:40 p.m.
For the brackets for other classes click here.
