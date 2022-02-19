Advertisement

Woman faces up to 15 years in prison for second felony DUI conviction

Brenda C. Vallez
Brenda C. Vallez(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 59-year-old woman faces up to 15 years in prison and a $5,000 fine after a Washoe District Court jury found her guilty of a second felony drunk driving charge, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Brenda C. Vallez is scheduled to be sentenced later this year in Washoe District Court.

The Reno Police Department was in the Willow Street area of Reno near Renown Regional Medical Center on an unrelated call in December 2019 when Vallez drove up and got out of her vehicle.

Vallez showed signs of being drunk and failed a sobriety test, the district attorney’s office said. Due to a prior felony DUI, the district attorney’s office prosecuted her.

A two-day trial began Monday and the jury returned the guilty verdict on Tuesday.

